I-75 tanker fire not the only Metro Detroit incident from trucking company

Repairs leave single lanes open on both sides of freeway

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Sources: Drugs, alcohol not a factor in I-75 tanker fire

TROY, Mich. – When a fully loaded tanker truck struck the median on I-75 in Troy, the heat from the blaze was felt a quarter of a mile away.

Sources told the Defenders that the drug screen on the driver came back clean for drugs or alcohol.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed to the Local 4 Defenders that the tanker truck was out of New Haven in Macomb County and belonged to the trucking firm Bazco Enterprises.

It’s not the first incident the company has had. In 2018, a Bazco tanker flipped over in Waterford Township, spilling gasoline at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Telegraph Road.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, there are three reported incidents that federal inspectors investigated for safety issues. The company has what’s called a “non-rating.”

According to the Michigan State Police, Bazco’s most recent compliance review was done in March. Inspectors said the company must improve on its safety, but Bazco was given a “non-rating.” MSP said the inspection is incomplete but, typically, it means Bazco doesn’t have any outstanding safety issues.

Local 4 Defenders also pulled Bazco’s state inspections for its fuel tanks -- all trucks passed inspection.

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

