ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 15, 2019

Man killed in shootout with Detroit police connected to Redford Township double-homicide, police say
A man shot and killed by Detroit police Saturday afternoon is believed to be connected to a Redford Township double-homicide.
Meeting to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following dock collapse
A meeting is scheduled to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following the dock collapse that has prevented cars from getting on and off the island.
Trump Administration plans to announce withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold Sunday with some morning flurries
Morning flurries are possible with highs reaching the low 30s today. The chance for snow returns Monday and Tuesday.
- Detroit Youth Choir to perform Sunday in Southfield
- Man hits Hamtramck store employee with stolen car after stealing phone, police say
- Focus: HOPE continues decades-long tradition of feeding needy in Metro Detroit
- Man chases family outside after argument at Detroit party store, kills 19-year-old
- 50-year-old Warren man killed in train crash
- Trump impeachment vote underscores a harshly partisan era
- AP FACT CHECK: Bloomberg says he’s killing coal. He’s not
- Under pressure, Hallmark pulls gay-themed wedding ads
- Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years
- Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets
- Strong quake kills 1, collapses building in Philippines
- Home-cooked food in Iraqi square brings protesters together
- 40 years ago today: Red Wings play final game at Olympia Stadium
- Bernier makes 42 saves, Red Wings beat Canadiens 2-1
