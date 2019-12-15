30ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 15, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Man killed in shootout with Detroit police connected to Redford Township double-homicide, police say

A man shot and killed by Detroit police Saturday afternoon is believed to be connected to a Redford Township double-homicide.

Meeting to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following dock collapse

A meeting is scheduled to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following the dock collapse that has prevented cars from getting on and off the island.

Trump Administration plans to announce withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold Sunday with some morning flurries

Morning flurries are possible with highs reaching the low 30s today. The chance for snow returns Monday and Tuesday.

