ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 4, 2020

Snow dusting
Roux: Most of the high-resolution models have the snow approaching toward the tail end of the morning rush hour, and affecting areas mainly south of 8 Mile. Since temperatures will be above freezing, I don’t expect any accumulation on roads, although a dusting certainly can’t be ruled out on elevated surfaces, such as mailboxes, patio furniture, etc. Here’s the full forecast.
Takeaways from Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday is the biggest day on the primary calendar, and the results seem very likely to reshape the Democratic presidential race in ways few people could have predicted a couple of weeks ago. Here are some takeaways from the results.
Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge
Today, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are dedicating the full day to helping inform everyone about the coronavirus outbreak, response, treatment and what to expect moving forward. Dr. Frank McGeorge has been answering questions, and you can submit yours here.
Here are some questions he’s already answered:
- Can coronavirus spread to pets? Are you immune after you’ve been infected?
- Is coronavirus spread by insects?
- Should people at higher risk because of age or other medical problems take different precautions?
- Hundreds of residents pack explosive Detroit City Council meeting to demand answers about overtaxing
- Poll: African American voters, people older than 50 fueling Biden’s success in Michigan
- 2 former UM football players, ex-NHL player among alleged sexual abuse victims of Dr. Anderson
- How gas provider switch through door-to-door salesperson left Grosse Pointe woman with huge bills
- Renovations to cause closures of Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in March, April
- Giant inflatable colon on display today at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Group to install second payphone in Detroit -- and it’s free to use
- Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.
- Health experts say coronavirus treatment could be ready in a few months
- Tensions rise as US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
