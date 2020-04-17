3-year-old girl critically injured in Detroit house fire dies

DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl who was critically injured in a house fire that happened in the 8800 block of Otsego Street in Detroit Thursday morning died Friday afternoon, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

A do-not-resuscitate order was given to the critically injured child before she died Friday, the DFD added.

According to the DFD, the fire was accidental and possibly the result of an electrical issue.

Officials say four other children were injured including a 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Those four children suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital. The children’s mother was in the home at the time and refused to be taken to a hospital.

Previous Coverage: