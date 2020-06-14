52ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Protesters announce new demands, plans public tribunal for Detroit leaders

Detroit protest organizers Nakia Wallace and Tristian Taylor plan to question Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig about a number of issues next Saturday.

Sterling Heights police investigating potential homicide at shopping plaza

A shopping plaza on Mound Round in Sterling Heights was the scene of a homicide investigation and heavy police presence Saturday night.

Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,801; Death toll now at 5,797 with 44,964 recoveries reported

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,801 as of Sunday morning, including 5,767 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer with more sunshine Sunday

