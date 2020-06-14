ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Protesters announce new demands, plans public tribunal for Detroit leaders
Detroit protest organizers Nakia Wallace and Tristian Taylor plan to question Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig about a number of issues next Saturday.
Sterling Heights police investigating potential homicide at shopping plaza
A shopping plaza on Mound Round in Sterling Heights was the scene of a homicide investigation and heavy police presence Saturday night.
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,801; Death toll now at 5,797 with 44,964 recoveries reported
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,801 as of Sunday morning, including 5,767 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Warmer with more sunshine Sunday
More Local News Headlines
- Funeral held for Monroe County Animal Control officer killed in crash
- Belleville couple urge others to not avoid doctor’s appointments amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Demonstrators return to Metro Detroit for third weekend of protests
- 67-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Roseville, driver arrested in St. Clair Shores
- Flashpoint 6/14/20: Movement to defund or abolish police departments gains momentum
National and World Headlines
- As US seethes over race, Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’
- Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others
- 18 dead, 189 hurt as tanker truck explodes on China highway
- S Korea urges North to uphold deals amid rising animosities
Sports Headlines
- U.S. Soccer president addresses repeal of anthem policy
- Detroit Pistons recognize LGBTQ+ community with week of virtual events
