ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 14, 2020

Detroit protest organizers Nakia Wallace and Tristian Taylor plan to question Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig about a number of issues next Saturday.

A shopping plaza on Mound Round in Sterling Heights was the scene of a homicide investigation and heavy police presence Saturday night.

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,801 as of Sunday morning, including 5,767 deaths, state officials report.