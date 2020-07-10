ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 10, 2020

Weather: Storms expected today
We’re tracking rain and storms today -- here’s what the Local 4Casters say:
Our best chance of the week for rain comes later today and this evening as a cold front tracks eastward into this hot, steamy air mass. We’ll have some sunshine this morning then, around lunchtime, those of you in our West Zone should start looking to the west as the first wave of thunderstorms should be developing.
We’ll have thunderstorm chances most of the afternoon, as this won’t be just a single line of storms (there will be breaks) -- keep an eye on our app’s radar to stay ahead of the approaching weather.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 67,683, Death toll now at 6,024
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 67,683 as of Thursday, including 6,024 deaths, state officials report.
Thursday’s update represents 446 new confirmed cases and nine additional deaths. Wednesday’s total was 67,237 confirmed cases and 6,015 deaths.
New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 17,000 per day. After an uptick in recent weeks, hospitalizations declined last week and have remained mostly flat.
Michigan has reported 52,841 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports "active cases," which were listed at 8,400 as of Tuesday. The 7-day average last week jumped from 290 to 373 (it was 177 two weeks ago), so cases are rising.
RELATED: Michigan’s top medical official explains true severity of state’s recent COVID-19 spike
Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 22:
- June 22 -- 179 new cases
- June 23 -- 221 new cases
- June 24 -- 323 new cases
- June 25 -- 353 new cases
- June 26 -- 389 new cases
- June 27 -- 314 new cases
- June 28 -- 252 new cases
- June 29 -- 236 new cases
- June 30 -- 373 new cases
- July 1 -- 262 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4 -- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 456 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
- July 9 -- 446 new cases
