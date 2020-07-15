Dearborn Heights man charged in Southfield Freeway shooting

DETROIT – Devonte Andre Burton was charged Wednesday afternoon in connection with a nonfatal shooting on the Southfield Freeway Saturday.

According to authorities, just before 6 p.m., officers with the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to reports of a shooting on the Southfield Freeway. Authorities found a woman slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle and rushed the 31-year-old Detroit woman to a hospital.

She is expected to survive, due in part because of a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help.

Investigation by MSP and DPD led to the apprehension of Burton, a 28-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.

Burton was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharged of a firearm from a moving vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and five counts of felony firearm.

