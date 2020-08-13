ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 13, 2020

What to know today 🌅

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago yet still remains at a high level. The viral pandemic keeps forcing layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened the hardships for many.

Why we have water flow regulations for showerheads

Somehow, amid the myriad of important issues and crises in the world, we’re talking about showerheads and water pressure. Why?

On Wednesday, the Trump administration said it wants to change a 28-year-old energy law that regulates how much water comes out of your showerhead -- because it’s a pet peeve of President Donald Trump.

Woman pleads no contest to 2018 stabbing death of classmate at Warren Fitzgerald High School

Tanaya Lewis pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Danyna Gibson, 16. Gibson was stabbed to death inside Warren Fitzgerald High School in front of more than a dozen students.

How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate

Gretchen Whitmer wanted out.

The Michigan governor had caught the interest of Joe Biden and his vice presidential vetting committee, who were drawn to her prominence in a crucial battleground state and her aggressive response to the coronavirus outbreak there. But after a national movement against racism was sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the spring, Whitmer later recommended Biden pick a Black woman.

Watch live tonight: Education Town Hall

Local 4 is hosting a virtual town hall on education and the return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. Devin Scillian and Paula Tutman will be joined by education leaders from across the state to answer questions on the complicated decisions being made by schools and parents heading into the 2020-2021 school year.

✏️ View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21

As the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic continues in Michigan, K-12 school districts are beginning to announce their learning plans for the fall. Some districts are opting to begin the school year entirely online, while others are planning to offer a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

⚖️ Geoffrey Fieger sued by employee who said she was fired after requesting time off to care for sick child

A former attorney at Fieger Law is suing, claiming Geoffrey Fieger fired her when she tried to take paid time off to care for her sick child at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

📃 How to verify a census worker is really with the bureau

It’s time to be counted and census workers might be reaching out to make sure you filled it out. Census workers are in neighborhoods answering questions and encouraging residents to fill out the census.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 89,271; Death toll now at 6,273

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 89,271 as of Wednesday, including 6,273 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 515 new cases and nine additional deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 88,756 confirmed cases and 6,264 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,300 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 652 on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: