ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 3, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Wayne County Sheriff’s corporal dies after attack inside jail

A 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy corporal has died after being assaulted by an inmate at the Wayne County Jail in Downtown Detroit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden, says Trump lacks ‘moral compass’

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder backed Joe Biden for president on Thursday, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump.

More victims come forward in Eastern Michigan University sexual assault investigation

The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating allegations of multiple sexual assaults from 2014 to 2018 by members of Eastern Michigan University’s fraternity system. The investigation has resulted in two men being charged, and sources said more people are coming forward.

Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by the man’s family.

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Michigan: Thank you for following the guidelines

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Michigan Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Tell the people here in Michigan, ‘Thank you,’ for following the guidelines and the mandate in keeping your cases down,” Birx said.

Live today: Memorial service for former Michigan State Rep. Alma G. Stallworth

A memorial service will be held on Thursday to celebrate the life and legacy of former State Representative Alma G. Stallworth, honoring her decades of public service, political activism, and devotion to family and community. Watch live here at noon today.

Trending 📈

💪🏾 Michigan Gov. Whitmer hints at decision on reopening gyms, resuming sports ‘in coming days’

The corner of Michigan Avenue and Trumbull is sacred ground to Detroit residents, but lately Corktown neighbors say it’s become a real headache due to loud concerts. One resident complained that she can hear the music for blocks, including music that has profanity.

👩🏻‍💼 Biden campaign to microtarget Michigan women in new ads

The campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden announced it would begin targeting voters in Oakland and Wayne counties with new ads about the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the school year. According to the campaign, the ads, which Local4 was given advanced copies of, will feature women from the towns where the ads will be aimed.

🎒 L’Anse Creuse Public Schools face backlash from teachers for back-to-school plan

L’Anse Creuse Public School officials are facing some backlash from the teachers union on their back-to-school plan. The teacher’s union believes the district has used unfair tactics to force teachers back into the classroom.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 103,710; Death toll now at 6,509

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 103,710 as of Wednesday, including 6,509 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 524 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state totals were 103,186 cases and 6,495 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,300 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 647 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: