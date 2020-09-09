ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

DETROIT – A security camera captured video of a River Rouge gas station shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.

The video shows three people getting out of a silver Chrysler 300, walking over to another and firing shots around 6 p.m. Monday at the gas station on Visger Road between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Street.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit forecast: Expect cool temperatures and chances for rain this week

Labor Day Weekend is known as the traditional end of summer. And from the looks of this forecast, we’ve used up every bit of summer. Some nice days lie ahead, but some fall-like ones are coming as well.

Click here to read the full forecast

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Possible mail delays have been a big concern for everyday people and political leaders like Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. An investigation is underway as many worry possible disruptions could affect voting by mail. Local 4′s Hank Winchester did a simple test to see if the mail being sent and received is getting where it needs to be on time.

There have been 124 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed at Michigan State University in East Lansing. That includes students with symptoms, self-reported cases and university employees.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and other Midwest legislative leaders announced Tuesday they sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.

Michigan residents who lost loved ones in nursing homes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic say the system failed them, and they’re demanding answers. Nearly two weeks ago, the Department of Justice requested the state of Michigan hand over information about how it handled COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

Read More

Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 --