ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

Security camera captures video of deadly shooting at River Rouge gas station
DETROIT – A security camera captured video of a River Rouge gas station shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.
The video shows three people getting out of a silver Chrysler 300, walking over to another and firing shots around 6 p.m. Monday at the gas station on Visger Road between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Street.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,812; Death toll now at 6,539
Metro Detroit forecast: Expect cool temperatures and chances for rain this week
Labor Day Weekend is known as the traditional end of summer. And from the looks of this forecast, we’ve used up every bit of summer. Some nice days lie ahead, but some fall-like ones are coming as well.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill to allow Michigan residents who qualify for unemployment to earn an extra $300 per week as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues. Click here to read more.
- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a 5-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows. Click here to read more.
- An unfolding investigation of a Detroit house fire that occurred Monday has revealed that the bodies of two individuals found in fire debris actually died from gunshot wounds. Click here to read more.
- Students and teachers at the Detroit Public Schools Community District made it through the first day of fall classes. Click here to read more.
Are you experiencing mail delays? Many worry possible disruptions could affect voting by mail
Possible mail delays have been a big concern for everyday people and political leaders like Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. An investigation is underway as many worry possible disruptions could affect voting by mail. Local 4′s Hank Winchester did a simple test to see if the mail being sent and received is getting where it needs to be on time.
‘I knew it would happen’: 124 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Michigan State University
There have been 124 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed at Michigan State University in East Lansing. That includes students with symptoms, self-reported cases and university employees.
Midwest legislative leaders urge Big Ten to reconsider fall sports
Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and other Midwest legislative leaders announced Tuesday they sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.
Michiganders who lost loved ones in nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic demand answers
Michigan residents who lost loved ones in nursing homes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic say the system failed them, and they’re demanding answers. Nearly two weeks ago, the Department of Justice requested the state of Michigan hand over information about how it handled COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.
