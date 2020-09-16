ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit family was stunned by a massive ambulance bill after their child was taken less than 25 miles at normal traffic speeds with a non-life-threatening dog bite.

Little Kenna’s family was stunned when they received a bill for more than $5,000 from the ambulance company. They said they traveled less than 25 miles at normal posted speeds from Henry Ford West Bloomfield to Children’s Hospital in Downtown Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild Tuesday evening, sun setting through smoke

The rest of the day will be mild and dry. Smoke from western wildfires still hangs high in the air. It gets cooler overnight, and tomorrow becomes the warmest day of the week. There’s a small chance of rain before it feels like fall, again, in time for Rosh Hashanah and this weekend. Astronomical autumn actually begins next Tuesday morning.

The imprisoned father of three Michigan boys who went missing in 2010 was reportedly denied parole. John Skelton was charged in 2011 for the wrongful imprisonment of his three sons who went missing from their home in Morenci on Nov. 26, 2010.

Local 4 followed scientists into the sewers at Michigan State University as they searched for early warning signs of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in wastewater. What started as an intriguing laboratory finding about analyzing wastewater to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 has not turned into something more. Experts are hoping the testing might bring early warning and indicate the scale of an outbreak in a given community.

Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Michigan can start seeing visitors outdoors Tuesday as a new order goes into effect. An order signed last week by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will allow an exception to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restriction on visits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A West Michigan resident is suspected of having the mosquito-borne illness Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the first of the year in Michigan. Preliminary test results indicate the patient, a Barry County resident has EEE and confirmatory testing is expected to be completed by the end of the week at the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories. No additional information will be provided on this individual.

