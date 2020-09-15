ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Video of crowded hallways inside Macomb County based school district creates concern
DETROIT – Monday was the first day of the fall semester for L’Anse Creuse Public Schools and students are sharing video of what things look like inside.
One video showed a tight squeeze in some of the hallways as students showed up for a half day.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 112,612; Death toll now at 6,601
- An 11-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was shot by his stepfather in an apparent hunting accident in Clay Township, officials said. Click here to read more.
- A new study from the University of Michigan demonstrated just how deeply older adults have been affected. Researchers looked at the change in levels of loneliness among older adults from 2018 to 2020. Click here to read more.
- Health officials have ordered a mandatory two-week quarantine for people living in 30 large houses -- including 23 fraternities and sororities -- linked to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in East Lansing. Click here to read more.
- The family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Birmingham said they aren’t going to stop demanding answers until an arrest has been made in the case. Click here to read more.
Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools
Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state. Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.
Amazon looking to hire 100,000 workers across country, including in Metro Detroit
Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers across the country, including in Metro Detroit, for both full- and part-time positions. The Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia has seven stories of items waiting to be picked and shipped out to customers ordering online. There are many jobs open at the center, including full-time positions with benefits.
Rental scams becoming serious problem in Metro Detroit as criminals capitalize on COVID-19 fears
Rental scams are starting to become a serious problem in Metro Detroit as high-tech criminals take advantage of fears about the coronavirus (COVID-19). Hundreds of online advertisements are promoting rental properties across the area, but officials with the Better Business Bureau said beware of potential scams.
Michigan group surpasses signatures needed for petition against Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers
A group behind a petition to strip Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of some of her emergency powers hit a major milestone after surpassing the number of signatures needed. The petition is from Unlock Michigan, who said it reached 400,000 signatures over the weekend. The number needed to meet the state threshold is about 340,000, but officials said they plan to push for 500,000 signatures as both a show of support and to guard against signatures.
