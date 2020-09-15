ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

DETROIT – Monday was the first day of the fall semester for L’Anse Creuse Public Schools and students are sharing video of what things look like inside.

One video showed a tight squeeze in some of the hallways as students showed up for a half day.

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Monday night, then warmer tomorrow and mid-week

Welcome to Monday evening, Motown. The day ends with smokey, fuzzy sunshine from the tragic western wildfires. It remains dry and cool, then becomes chillier overnight. Higher temps are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. After some showers it becomes cooler for the start of Rosh Hashanah and the first half of this weekend.

Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state. Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers across the country, including in Metro Detroit, for both full- and part-time positions. The Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia has seven stories of items waiting to be picked and shipped out to customers ordering online. There are many jobs open at the center, including full-time positions with benefits.

Rental scams are starting to become a serious problem in Metro Detroit as high-tech criminals take advantage of fears about the coronavirus (COVID-19). Hundreds of online advertisements are promoting rental properties across the area, but officials with the Better Business Bureau said beware of potential scams.

A group behind a petition to strip Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of some of her emergency powers hit a major milestone after surpassing the number of signatures needed. The petition is from Unlock Michigan, who said it reached 400,000 signatures over the weekend. The number needed to meet the state threshold is about 340,000, but officials said they plan to push for 500,000 signatures as both a show of support and to guard against signatures.

