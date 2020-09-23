ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Harper Woods man suspected of killing woman, charged with homicide
DETROIT – Steven Mark Bratton was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of a 37-year-old Harper Woods woman.
According to authorities, police responded to reports of a woman fatally shot in the back yard of a home in the 19100 block of Woodside Street.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 117,910; Death toll now at 6,680
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Warm week ahead of weekend rain
Happy Fall! It’s smooth sailing as we head into the weekend, which won’t be completely dry. However, we can see a noticeable cooldown ahead.
Click here to read the full forecast
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on eastbound I-96 and Greenfield Road. Click here to read more.
- Zach Morisette would have turned 27 in October -- an incredible feat in and of itself considering he beat cancer three times as a child. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit woman is frustrated that Michigan veterinary clinics still aren’t allowing pet owners inside after two of her dogs died in a matter of weeks. Click here to read more.
- Former City of Wayne Councilman Christopher James Sanders, 51, is charged in his connection with planting a starter pistol and fake drugs in a city employee’s vehicle. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
City Council votes to make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Ann Arbor
City Council members voted unanimously this week to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms in Ann Arbor. The city joins a handful of others across the country. Ann Arbor is a college town that prides itself in a more relaxed approach to drug enforcement. In the 1970s, it was among the first to decriminalize marijuana. Now, it’s doing the same thing with mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.
Michigan restaurants prepare for winter amid COVID-19 pandemic
Autumn is here and that means -- among other things -- winter is coming. It may not feel like it, but Tuesday is the first day of fall. The coming colder temperatures could be tough on local restaurants who have relied on outdoor patio seating to survive the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC lists Halloween trick-or-treating as high risk for COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many traditions this year and now it’s coming for Halloween. The CDC posted guidance on how to celebrate Halloween this year, given the ongoing pandemic, and the kids are probably not going to be thrilled.
Wayne-Westland school buses deliver internet to students learning remotely
For man families, virtual learning is as easy as flipping on a laptop, but it’s much harder for others. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 6% of American house holds do not have internet access. In rural areas, that number can jump as high as 30%.
Read More
- Sen. Kamala Harris talks about trying to earn Michiganders' support during campaign in Detroit
- November election: What do you need to know before voting?
- WeRun313 running club aims to connect with Black runners in Detroit, gives away running shoes
- Can you really balance an egg on its end during unique gravitational pull of autumnal equinox?
- Study proves Henry Ford sterilization method makes N-95 masks safe to reuse
- University of Michigan: More than 200 students in dorm with first COVID-19 cluster test negative