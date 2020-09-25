65ºF

Westland man charged in fatal shooting on Holly Street in Dearborn

Argument allegedly happened before victim was shot, prosecutors say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Westland man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Dearborn that left a 26-year-old man dead, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Brandon Kournoian, 29, with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened Sunday in 2700 block of Holly Street.

Prosecutors said Kournoian allegedly got into an argument with the victim, identified as Keith Thomas, of Dearborn, before it escalated to a physical altercation and the victim was shot.

Dearborn police responded at about 6:06 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Kournoian is expected to appear in court Friday.

