ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 15, 2020

What to know today 🌅

6-year-old girl killed in vehicle crash in Waterford Township

Terrible news to report this morning with another child killed in a crash. A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Waterford Township. The crash happened in the area of M-59 and Airport Road. Witnesses said the driver crashed into two vehicles. We’re working to learn more today.

Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Confirmation hearings started Monday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. Ginsburg’s replacement by Barrett, a conservative, would shift the balance on the court significantly right, from 5-4 in favor of conservatives to 6-3. The fourth day of hearings is Thursday, Oct. 15.

Watch live here beginning at 9 a.m.

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden tonight after debate plan nixed

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned. The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Trending 📈

💸 How to get help while battle for second round of stimulus checks stalls in Washington

With the battle for a second round of stimulus checks stalled in Washington, there’s help out there for people who need it. The political infighting over a second stimulus in Washington has left many people out of money, and in turn, out of options. But there’s good news for Michigan residents looking for ways to help bridge the gaps.

Learn more here.

🤔 When is someone who had COVID-19 safe to return to work, school?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines that will apply to the majority of healthy people who test positive (with mild to moderate illness) is that they need to isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms, not the date of testing. The isolation will be longer if you continue to have fevers or your symptoms are not improving. Learn more here.

🚸 Report ranks 25 best school districts in Michigan

The 2021 Best Schools list has been released -- and we’re taking a look at where Michigan districts fall on the list. Niche released their annual school rankings list this week, breaking down the best schools at every level and by every state. View the rankings here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 139,061 as of Wednesday, including 6,941 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 1,359 new cases and 13 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 137,702 total cases and 6,928 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased in the last three weeks in Michigan Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last three weeks, including a slight uptick in critical care and ventilator use.

Here’s a look at more of the data: