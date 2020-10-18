54ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan governor to be interviewed live Sunday on Local 4 News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak to Local 4 News at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 live via Zoom. The interview comes as the governor continues to make national headlines over the domestic terror plot to kidnap and kill her.

President Donald Trump takes aim at Michigan governor during campaign stop in Muskegon

During his 90 minute speech in Muskegon, President Donald Trump mentioned the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He also criticized her handling of the pandemic.

Man accused of slashing pregnant woman’s throat outside Clinton Township police station arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of slashing his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s throat outside of the Clinton Township police station was taken into custody Saturday morning in West Virginia. She is five months pregnant with his child.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 144,897 as of Saturday, including 7,010 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 1,791 new cases and 23 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Sunday with showers and seasonable conditions 🍁

