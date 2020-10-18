ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 18, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak to Local 4 News at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 live via Zoom. The interview comes as the governor continues to make national headlines over the domestic terror plot to kidnap and kill her.

During his 90 minute speech in Muskegon, President Donald Trump mentioned the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He also criticized her handling of the pandemic.

A man accused of slashing his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s throat outside of the Clinton Township police station was taken into custody Saturday morning in West Virginia. She is five months pregnant with his child.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 144,897 as of Saturday, including 7,010 deaths, state officials report.

The latest update represents 1,791 new cases and 23 additional deaths.

