ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 18, 2020

Michigan governor to be interviewed live Sunday on Local 4 News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak to Local 4 News at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 live via Zoom. The interview comes as the governor continues to make national headlines over the domestic terror plot to kidnap and kill her.
President Donald Trump takes aim at Michigan governor during campaign stop in Muskegon
During his 90 minute speech in Muskegon, President Donald Trump mentioned the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He also criticized her handling of the pandemic.
Man accused of slashing pregnant woman’s throat outside Clinton Township police station arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of slashing his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s throat outside of the Clinton Township police station was taken into custody Saturday morning in West Virginia. She is five months pregnant with his child.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 144,897 as of Saturday, including 7,010 deaths, state officials report.
The latest update represents 1,791 new cases and 23 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Sunday with showers and seasonable conditions 🍁
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Ivanka Trump to campaign on behalf of president in Michigan Monday
- Former Second Lady Jill Biden to visit Michigan Tuesday
- Memorial held for 6-year-old boy killed in grizzly triple-homicide in Warren
- Michigan Sen. Gary Peters becomes first sitting senator to share personal abortion experience
National and World Headlines
- Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies
- Conservatives staging free speech rally attacked by critics
- Armenia, Azerbaijan report violations of new cease-fire
- Demonstrations in France will pay tribute to slain teacher
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Michigan football lands 4-star linebacker, former Florida State commit Branden Jennings
- MVJ award: Which Michigan football jersey number duo will be most valuable this season?