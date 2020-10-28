ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 28, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Michigan Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters has increased his lead over Republican challenger John James heading into the final stretch of the 2020 election, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan has been a tight one, with previous WDIV/Detroit News polls showing the race in the margin of error - or just outside of it.

Michigan voters continue to support Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while disapproving of President Donald Trump’s, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The new survey asked Michigan voters for their feelings on the 2020 presidential race, key issues, and on Gov. Whitmer and President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results from a Local 4/The Detroit News poll Oct. 23-25, 2020. (WDIV)

Here are some of the key findings in the WDIV/Detroit news poll, which was conducted Oct. 23-25, 2020.

COVID Halloween: Here’s how to minimize risk while handing out candy, trick-or-treating

Forget the usual approach of putting one bowl of candy at your front door and handing it out to children this Halloween. Instead, mask up and put on some gloves if you’re going to be handing out candy. Make up individual bags of candy that the trick-or-treaters can easily grab and go.

Dr. Frank McGeorge has all the tips you need to stay safe this weekend.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 164,274 as of Tuesday, including 7,239 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 2,367 new cases and 28 additional deaths. On Monday, the state reported 161,907 total cases and 7,211 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to around 5%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,014 on Monday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,700 as of Monday, its highest mark on record. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: