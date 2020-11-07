ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Republican National Committee chair calls for investigation into Michigan ballot-counting process
DETROIT – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is calling for an investigation into the ballot-counting process in Michigan.
“Today (Friday), we announce the Republican National Committee has deployed legal teams in four states, including Michigan, to investigate vote tabulations in those states,” McDaniel said in a press conference.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 201,569; Death toll now at 7,513
Metro Detroit weather: Chance to break 3 temperature records in next 4 days
We have a realistic shot of tying or breaking three records in the next four days, and the best part is that we get plenty of sunshine alongside.
- A steady stream of protesters lined up in front of the TCF Center in Detroit to rally Friday in support of President Donald Trump. Click here to read more.
- Anne Hathaway apologized on Instagram Thursday for how her role in the HBO movie “The Witches” could hurt children with limb differences. Click here to read more.
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Detroit. The city’s Christmas tree is up and so is the giant red kettle. Lt. Col. John Turner is the Salvation Army Divisional Commander for the Eastern Michigan Division. Click here to read more.
- The Genesee County Health Department has identified a funeral home as a potential coronavirus exposure site. Click here to read more.
COVID-19 spike leads to surge at Michigan hospitals
With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in Michigan, local hospitals are starting to fill with new patients. Both the Henry Ford Health and Beaumont Health systems have seen a rise in COVID-19 patients.
University of Michigan urges undergrad students to stay home, take remote classes for winter semester
The University of Michigan is urging undergrad students who don’t have to be on campus to stay home and take remote classes during the winter semester due to the spread of COVID-19. The university announced all housing contracts for undergrads are being canceled for the winter semester.
- Viral warning of threats of violence isn’t real, NAACP says
- Republican state lawmakers don’t seem willing to back Michigan governor’s request for bipartisan mask law
- Michigan House Speaker says GOP will launch vote counting inquiry
- Detroit Lions staff member tests positive for COVID
- Grosse Pointe Public Schools switch to fully virtual learning as COVID cases climb
- Breaking down President Trump’s claims regarding ballot counting in Detroit