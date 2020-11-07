58ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (WDIV)

Republican National Committee chair calls for investigation into Michigan ballot-counting process

DETROIT – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is calling for an investigation into the ballot-counting process in Michigan.

“Today (Friday), we announce the Republican National Committee has deployed legal teams in four states, including Michigan, to investigate vote tabulations in those states,” McDaniel said in a press conference.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 201,569; Death toll now at 7,513

Metro Detroit weather: Chance to break 3 temperature records in next 4 days

We have a realistic shot of tying or breaking three records in the next four days, and the best part is that we get plenty of sunshine alongside.

4 Fast Facts

  • A steady stream of protesters lined up in front of the TCF Center in Detroit to rally Friday in support of President Donald Trump. Click here to read more.
  • Anne Hathaway apologized on Instagram Thursday for how her role in the HBO movie “The Witches” could hurt children with limb differences. Click here to read more.
  • It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Detroit. The city’s Christmas tree is up and so is the giant red kettle. Lt. Col. John Turner is the Salvation Army Divisional Commander for the Eastern Michigan Division. Click here to read more.
  • The Genesee County Health Department has identified a funeral home as a potential coronavirus exposure site. Click here to read more.

COVID-19 spike leads to surge at Michigan hospitals

With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in Michigan, local hospitals are starting to fill with new patients. Both the Henry Ford Health and Beaumont Health systems have seen a rise in COVID-19 patients.

University of Michigan urges undergrad students to stay home, take remote classes for winter semester

The University of Michigan is urging undergrad students who don’t have to be on campus to stay home and take remote classes during the winter semester due to the spread of COVID-19. The university announced all housing contracts for undergrads are being canceled for the winter semester.

