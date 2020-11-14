ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 14, 2020

Man shot, killed outside restaurant in Inkster
A man was shot and killed Friday night outside of an Inkster restaurant. The shots were fired at Moe’s Fish & Chicken. Police have not released any information about the shooter.
Mother calls son’s recovery a ‘miracle’ after shooting of teen in Roseville
A 17-year old who was shot in the head in Roseville this September is recovering. His mother recently spoke with Local 4 News calling his recovery a miracle. Here is his inspiring story.
Chemicals thrown in trash caused garbage truck explosion in Bloomfield Township neighborhood, fire chief says
A GFL Environmental truck exploded while it was picking up trash at a home in Bloomfield Township.
The Bloomfield Township Fire Department quarantined the truck in the Seaholm High School parking lot until they could figure out what was the chemical mix.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 244,741 as of Friday, including 7,929 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update represents 8,516 new cases and 118 additional deaths, including 83 from a Vital Records review.
Updated data on cases, deaths and recoveries will be provided this afternoon.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
New: Interactive map shows COVID risk by event size in each Michigan county
Metro Detroit weather: Sub-freezing Saturday morning, chilly afternoon with sunshine 🍂
New Today: High wind watch issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region this weekend
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Archdiocese of Detroit extends Mass dispensation due to COVID surge
- Top Henry Ford Health doctor worried about Michigan COVID-19 deaths rising in near future
- 2 Michigan Congressional winners, 2 different views of the 2020 General Election
- Flashpoint 11/15/20: Michigan healthcare and education leaders discuss future as COVID cases surge
- Fraser schools aims to bring students back to face-to-face learning
National and World Headlines
- Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
- Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress
- Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan
- Ethiopia’s Tigray region bombs airports as conflict spreads
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Will Wisconsin’s long layoff be enough to put Michigan football back in win column?
- With COVID-19 surging, swimmers return to racing in the US