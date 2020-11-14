ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 14, 2020

A man was shot and killed Friday night outside of an Inkster restaurant. The shots were fired at Moe’s Fish & Chicken. Police have not released any information about the shooter.

A 17-year old who was shot in the head in Roseville this September is recovering. His mother recently spoke with Local 4 News calling his recovery a miracle. Here is his inspiring story.

A GFL Environmental truck exploded while it was picking up trash at a home in Bloomfield Township.

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department quarantined the truck in the Seaholm High School parking lot until they could figure out what was the chemical mix.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 244,741 as of Friday, including 7,929 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 8,516 new cases and 118 additional deaths, including 83 from a Vital Records review.

Updated data on cases, deaths and recoveries will be provided this afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

