ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

Michigan governor, state legislature far apart on COVID-19 response
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasted the legislature for spending more time dealing with members who contract COVID and shutting down sessions than anything else.
“But right now, they’re not even around to act. They’re on hunting break through December. And so we’ve got to act urgently. This is literally the worst week we’ve had in the last nine months. And I’m the only one in town doing the doing the work that needs to be done,” said Whitmer.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 264,576; Death toll now at 8,049
Metro Detroit weather: Dusting of snow before coldest high temperatures so far
Temperatures will dive even further Tuesday to our coldest high of the season. But before we get there, some of us are in for a dusting of snow.
There is sunshine and warmer temperatures beyond, though.
4 Fast Facts
- On Monday, Plymouth Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica L. Merritt announced in a letter to families that the district will be moving to a fully-remote learning environment. Click here to read more.
- A Waterford Township woman convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband will be released from prison. Click here to read more.
- A family is searching for answers after a woman’s final resting place was damaged by vandals last week. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan provided an update on where he believes the city stands in the fight against COVID-19. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
How Henry Ford Hospital played key role in Moderna vaccine study
News that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective has given hope that the pandemic will end sooner. “We are manufacturing our vaccine now. So that we do have doses available in the month of December,” said Melanie Iverson, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer for Moderna.
Michigan health director explains need for expanded COVID-19 restrictions
Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is the person responsible for implementing the governor’s newly instituted COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, he reminded Michigan residents that they should expect a vastly different Thanksgiving than the ones they had previously.
