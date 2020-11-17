ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasted the legislature for spending more time dealing with members who contract COVID and shutting down sessions than anything else.

“But right now, they’re not even around to act. They’re on hunting break through December. And so we’ve got to act urgently. This is literally the worst week we’ve had in the last nine months. And I’m the only one in town doing the doing the work that needs to be done,” said Whitmer.

Metro Detroit weather: Dusting of snow before coldest high temperatures so far

Temperatures will dive even further Tuesday to our coldest high of the season. But before we get there, some of us are in for a dusting of snow.

There is sunshine and warmer temperatures beyond, though.

News that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective has given hope that the pandemic will end sooner. “We are manufacturing our vaccine now. So that we do have doses available in the month of December,” said Melanie Iverson, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer for Moderna.

Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is the person responsible for implementing the governor’s newly instituted COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday, he reminded Michigan residents that they should expect a vastly different Thanksgiving than the ones they had previously.

