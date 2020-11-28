Morning Briefing Nov. 28, 2020: Stakes high for small businesses amid pandemic, Iran’s leader vows revenge over slain scientist

What to know today 🌅

It’s Small Business Saturday!

Stakes are higher for Metro Detroit small businesses trying to survive the pandemic

The stakes are higher than ever for local businesses trying to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said if Michiganders switched one in every ten purchases from big box stores to local businesses, it would pump more than a billion dollars into the economy and create more than 10,000 jobs. Learn more here.

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program was reportedly assassinated Friday in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader called for the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing -- a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Read more here.

New lawsuit filed with Michigan Supreme Court seeks to throw out certified election results

Michigan has already certified its election results, but President Donald Trump and his supporters are still hoping to find a way around the process. A new lawsuit filed with the Michigan Supreme Court Friday is only one of a few continuing the president and his campaign’s calls to undo an election they lost.

Inside the 54-page petition, two supporters of Trump are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the chair of the Board of State Canvassers, Jeannette Bradshaw, who certified Michigan’s election Monday. Click here to read more.

Trending 📈

Gretchen Whitmer seeks $100m stimulus to aid Michigan economy

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached out to the Republican-led legislature to pass a $100 million package.

In a letter sent to legislative leaders, Whitmer said the money would go directly to Michigan residents. She also asked to pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits as the temporary extension runs out at the end of the year.

Beloved Metro Detroit priest dies suddenly days after contracting COVID

Father Michael Cooney had been a priest in Metro Detroit since 1975 and served at churches in Detroit, Sterling Heights, Eastpointe, Royal Oak and Mount Clemens. He served at Saint Peter’s Parish in Mount Clemens for 30 years.

After recently contracting the coronavirus, Cooney passed away suddenly Thursday night.

Passenger dies after falling six stories at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

A man was killed Friday after being injured from falling six stories inside the atrium of the Westin Hotel at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 341,941 as of Friday, including 8,933 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 17,162 new cases and 172 additional deaths over the last two days, since the state did not provide a report on Thursday due to Thanksgiving. Officials said 108 of the deaths reported Friday were identified during a Vital Records review and did not actually occur on Friday.

Over Thursday and Friday, the average number of daily cases was 8,581, and the average number of daily deaths was 86. On Wednesday, the state reported 324,779 total cases and 8,761 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,925 on Tuesday, near the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 80, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 2.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 159,000 on Tuesday, its highest mark on record. More than 152,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: