Nightside Report Dec. 13, 2020: Michigan Legislature to close offices amid Electoral College vote Monday, fighter pilot who died in Upper Peninsula plane crash identified

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A protester carries a sign during a rally against Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Residents cheer on historic shipment of COVID vaccine from outside Michigan Pfizer plant

DETROIT – The eyes of the nation are on Portage, a city on Michigan’s west side in Kalamazoo County, just west of Battle Creek.

The monumental effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine came together Sunday as the first batches were shipped nationwide. It is the biggest vaccination effort in American history.

Learn more here.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 430,780; Death toll now at 10,662

Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder under cloudy skies, Sunday evening

We keep a fair amount of clouds around Sunday evening as it gets colder. Temperatures will be around 30°F shortly after dinner time.

Sunday night will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens anytime wind speed reaches 5 mph or greater.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan State House and Senate offices will be closed Monday during the Electoral College vote. Click here to read more.
  • The Wisconsin-based fighter pilot who died after a plane crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been identified as a 37-year-old combat veteran. Click here to read more.
  • Metro Detroit hospitals are preparing timelines for vaccine distribution following authorization of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Click here to read more.
  • U.S. officials say hackers broke into the networks of federal agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 --

Tell us: What concerns do you have about COVID vaccines?

