Nightside Report Jan. 15, 2021: Doorbell camera captures shooting in Eastpointe neighborhood, State officials release preliminary timeline for COVID vaccinations

‘It was absolutely terrifying,’ -- Doorbell camera captures shooting in Eastpointe neighborhood
DETROIT – A surveillance camera captured the chaotic moment when shots broke out in an Eastpointe neighborhood early Friday morning.
One woman was sitting on her porch to have a cigarette before bed when the shots were fired.
“I went out on the back porch to have a cigarette,” said the woman. “I was just sitting there and I heard a car coming towards me and the shot started going. My heart was pounding for a good hour and a half afterwards.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 533,602; Death toll now at 13,701
Michigan officials release preliminary timeline for COVID vaccinations
Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s currently just an estimation, but the timeline shows the general public under 65 isn’t likely to get their first dose until at least August.
A look at the evidence against former Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis investigation
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty after a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis. Each charge is a one-year misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine. Snyder’s legal team is preparing to defend him against those charges.