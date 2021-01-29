4 people in custody in connection with assault, robbery of delivery driver in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – New video showed the moment four people ambushed a pizza delivery driver in Lincoln Park.

The assault happened Monday night.

Michael Sauve was completing a delivery at a house that turned out to be empty.

“They began tasing me and then said give me all your money,” Sauve said. “As I was getting tased, I wasn’t going down yet, so they hit me over the head with their shotgun and opened up my head four times.”

The four young men can be seen grabbing the pizza and other items from Sauve before taking his car.

Police eventually found Sauve’s car and said on Thursday that the four people are now in custody.

“I’ve been in good spirits, I’ve been hanging in there. The worst part of the pain, is already over,” Sauve said on Tuesday.

He said he received 18 staples in his head, but he said he will be fine.

