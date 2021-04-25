Morning Briefing April 25, 2021: Video captures arrest of Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones, child taken in Detroit carjacking found safe, local woman scammed by fake electrical worker

Dashcam video captures arrest of state Rep. Jewell Jones
Michigan State Police dashboard camera footage captured the recent arrest of Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones. He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest after a crash on I-96 near Fowlerville.
2-month-old child taken from parents by armed carjacker found safe, Detroit police say
A 2-month-old child taken by an armed man during a carjacking that happened Saturday night in the 9300 block of East Jefferson in Detroit has been found safe, police say.
95-year-old Madison Heights woman scammed out of thousands of dollars
A 95-year-old woman was scammed by a man posing as a utility worker in Madison Heights. He pretended to work on her home and then ransacked it. She said the bracelets and chains taken were worth more than $50,000. He even stole her check book and $500 in cash.