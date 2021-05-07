23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Clinton Township, police say

The scene of a May 6, 2021, motorcycle crash in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Clinton Township, authorities said.

Someone walked into the Clinton Township police station around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (May 6) to tell officers that a motorcycle had crashed on Groesbeck Highway near Harrington Street, officials said.

Police said they went to the location and found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. Police revealed Friday morning that the man died from his injuries.

No additional information about the crash has been revealed. Police continue to investigate.