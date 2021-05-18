Morning Briefing May 18, 2021: Arab Americans to protest as President Biden visits Dearborn Ford plant, a look at how Michigan’s COVID surge has slowed as vaccine coverage increased

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan today to tour Ford’s Rouge Center plant in Dearborn in an effort to help push his massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which proposes $174 billion for electric vehicles specifically. The Dearborn plant will soon be building Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning.

However, not all Michiganders are welcoming the president will open arms: The Arab American community is expected to protest Biden’s response to the violence in Israel and Gaza during his visit Tuesday. Arab Americans argue that the president has not done enough to help end the violence, and that he must explicitly condemn Israel’s role in the attacks on Gazans.

Federal officials are investigating whether Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s flight to Florida to visit her sick father violated regulations.

After months of questions surrounding the governor’s trip, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Monday (May 17) that she didn’t follow its guidelines when she traveled to see her father on March 12.

One month ago, Michigan was flashing red with COVID-19 -- the epicenter of the biggest outbreak in the U.S.

One month later, Michigan’s COVID-19 surge has slowed dramatically -- numbers in all major data categories have plummeted, and now, nearly half of the 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

During the April COVID surge, only about 20% of residents were fully vaccinated. Now, as of May 17, just about 50% are fully vaccinated, and 56.3% have at least one dose. About 70% of the 65+ group is fully vaccinated in Michigan, as of May 17.

Here’s a look at how the data changed over the last month.

May 18, 1927 is etched into the fabric of a small Michigan town.

Bath Township, known for being home to the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

In 1927, the town of about 300 people was the victim of a gruesome attack at its school. The attack was executed by a former school board member, Andrew Kehoe, who was seeking revenge for losing an election. His rampage killed 45 and injured 58.

An Oakland County woman was found dead in the bathroom of her home after she didn’t show up for work Monday, officials said. Her husband was arrested.

In a candid interview with Local 4, four students from Chippewa High School and Dakota High School opened up about how teens are using the internet, and some secrets that parents might not know.

The four students dove into topics like how teens keep information private from their parents, how they bypass “spy” software, the sending of “nudes” and more.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 876,854 as of Monday, including 18,627 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,230 new cases and 20 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 874,624 cases and 18,607 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 7% as of Monday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,644 on Monday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 51 on Monday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 107,400 on Monday.

More than 755,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 56.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 42.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

