Morning Briefing May 19, 2021: Tick risk now widespread in Michigan, pitcher Spencer Turnbull makes Detroit Tigers history with no-hitter

Experts say that ticks are not just an “up north problem” in Michigan anymore -- the arachnids have been on the move out of the woods for years now. Ticks are a growing problem in Michigan, showing up at soccer fields, parks and even your own backyard.

It’s important for Michiganders to be aware of ticks when spending time outdoors this summer.

Learn more here.

In Metro Detroit, 32.4% of adults age 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to the national average of 33.1%.

That means out of all large U.S. metropolitan areas (53 of them), Metro Detroit has the 12th smallest proportion of college graduates, or 42nd out of 53.

See the data here.

Ad

Spencer Turnbull has thrown the first no-hitter for the Detroit Tigers organization in almost exactly a decade.

Turnbull allowed just two walks in an otherwise spotless start against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

See the story here.

The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

The state attorney general’s civil investigation and a New York district attorney’s criminal probe have both been examining whether Trump or his businesses manipulated the value of assets -- inflating them in some cases and minimizing them in others -- to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits.

Ad

Read more here.

Michigan will reinstate a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective May 30, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday urging a halt to the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

Learn more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 878,125 as of Tuesday, including 18,710 deaths, state officials report.

Ad

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,271 new cases and 83 additional deaths, including 27 deaths identified during a review of records. On Monday, Michigan reported a total of 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 7% as of Tuesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,541 on Tuesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 59 on Tuesday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 108,600 on Tuesday.

Ad

More than 755,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 56.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 43.3% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: