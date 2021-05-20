Morning Briefing May 20, 2021: Everything to know about COVID in Michigan before Whitmer’s briefing today, how to save on groceries as prices jump amid pandemic

Erin Bellard, co-owner of e's Bar on Manhattan's Upper West Side, pours shots for two regulars during happy hour, Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TCF Center officials announced Thursday that the venue will begin hosting live events in June as COVID-19 cases decline in the state, and as vaccination numbers rise.

One major event coming to the TCF Center is the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, which kicks off on June 25. Other large events booked at the venue for this year include: the USA Weightlifting National Championships Week in June, CannaCon Detroit 2021, Campus Party TechFest, Automation Alley Integr8 and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a COVID briefing Thursday as restrictions are expected to be eased in Michigan and an investigation into the governor’s Florida trip continues.

We’re rounding up everything you need to know about the state’s virus restrictions, COVID metrics and more.

The cost of filling your grocery cart seems to be going up every week, as grocery prices jump amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But a little planning before heading to the store could lead to big savings.

Late Wednesday night, Ford Motor Company unveiled its new, all-electric F-150 Lightning as the company begins investing more in electric vehicles.

The Brood X periodical cicada is a 17-year cicada that last emerged in 2004 -- they’ve been developing since, and will make their appearance soon.

“In general they’re harmless, you know, they’re just big, noisy, sex-starved bugs,” Howard Russell, an entomologist with Michigan State University, said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 879,685 as of Wednesday, including 18,741 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 1,560 new cases and 31 additional deaths. On Tuesday, Michigan reported a total of 878,125 cases and 18,710 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 6% as of Wednesday -- the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,453 on Wednesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 50 on Wednesday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 110,100 on Wednesday.

More than 755,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 56.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 46% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: