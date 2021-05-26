Morning Briefing May 26, 2021: Survey finds many adults lack basic sun safety knowledge, Michigan traffic deaths up 10% in 2020

A recent study from the American Academy of Dermatology found that a third of Americans failed a basic quiz on sun exposure -- and young adults did the worst.

Many adults surveyed in the study were unaware that you could get sunburnt on a cloudy day, that tanning could cause skin cancer and more. The bottom line is: Any color you get from the sun is damage to your skin.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) released preliminary traffic data, which shows Michigan broke the 1,000 traffic deaths mark in 2020 -- the first time in three years -- totaling 1,083.

The 1,083 fatalities in 2020 marked a 10 percent increase from 985 fatalities in 2019 and the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,084 deaths in 2007, according to OHSP data. All of this despite the fact that the total number of crashes was down in 2020, by about 60,000.

Michigan’s Faster Horses music festival is returning this summer after being canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on July 16-18 and feature popular country artists like Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Ford Motor Co. is boosting its spending on electric vehicles to $30 billion as it aims to have 40% of its fleet all-electric by 2030.

The automaker announced Wednesday ahead of an investor event day in Detroit -- a first under CEO Jim Farley -- it will increase its investment in EVs to at least $30 billion by 2025. Ford also is creating a new division called “Ford Pro” that will focus on commercial vehicles and government customers. Ford also said it would deliver an 8% adjusted profit margin by 2023.

The city of Detroit is slated to receive $826 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act -- the fifth highest amount behind cities like New York and Chicago.

The first $413 million arrives next week, while the second $413 million next year. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said $400 million of the money needs to be put toward budget shortfalls through the next three years and make up for money moved around during the pandemic.

New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 26, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 885,319 as of Tuesday, including 19,019 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 739 new cases and 66 additional deaths, of which 31 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Monday, Michigan reported a total of 884,580 cases and 18,953 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 5% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,028 on Tuesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 49 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,300 on Tuesday.

More than 791,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 58.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 48.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: