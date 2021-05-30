Morning Briefing May 30, 2021: 2 killed, more than 20 wounded in Florida mass shooting, Detroit police chief to retire Tuesday, changes to Michigan unemployment

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Major changes are coming to the Detroit Police Department (DPD) next month.

On Tuesday, June 1 DPD Police Chief James Craig will officially retire.

He has been in law enforcement for 44 years and served as the city’s police chief for eight years.

James White will take over as interim police chief until a board of police commissioners along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan work to find a permanent replacement. White is the former Detroit assistant police chief.

Those currently receiving unemployment benefits are going to start experiencing new changes.

As of Sunday, May 30 Michigan residents must now prove they are actively looking for work in order to collect unemployment benefits.

The work search requirement was waived at the start of the pandemic. People will now have to perform one work search activity each week they certify for benefits.

That includes applying for a job, participating in virtual job fairs or searching job listings.

Weather: Frost possible Sunday morning with milder conditions expected this afternoon

Frost is possible Sunday morning with milder conditions expected this afternoon. Highs will be near the 70s.

Metro Detroit weather: Frost Advisory Saturday night under clear skies, May 29, 2021, 11 p.m. update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 887,719 as of Saturday, including 19,163 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 445 new cases and 49 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 48 identified during a Vital Records review, meaning they did not occur Friday or Saturday.

A total of 818,165 have recovered from the virus.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 5% as of Thursday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 726 on Friday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 37 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 77,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 58.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: