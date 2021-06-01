Morning Briefing June 1, 2021: Many restrictions on Michigan businesses lifted today, proposed Michigan laws would ban most cell phone use while driving

Starting today, the state will see some of the biggest changes to pandemic restrictions in months.

Restaurants will be able to open indoor dining areas to 50 percent capacity. Tables will be able to seat more than six people and won’t have to be six feet apart. Neither will people on dance floors or other communal spaces.

The 11 p.m. curfew will also be lifted, letting bars stay open three hours longer, a big revenue driver for most restaurants.

Starting this week, Kroger is giving away major prizes to dozens of individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccination through Kroger Health in an effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the virus.

Over the next several weeks, the company says five lucky winners will receive $1 million, and 50 individuals will win free groceries for a year through their “Community Immunity” giveaway campaign.

Michigan lawmakers are advancing a package of bills that would ban most cell phone use while driving, as well as increase penalties for doing so.

Currently, Michigan’s texting law carried a $100 fine for a first violation, and a $200 fine for a second violation. Under the new bills, these penalties would increase.

A first violation would result in a $100 civil fine or perform 16 hours of community service. A second offense would result in a $250 civil fine or perform 24 hours of community service, or both.

President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As vaccination rates in the state of Michigan have started to lag, neighbors across the border are asking for help.

Windsor has about 3,000 frontline workers that are allowed to come across the border and have been since the start of the pandemic, but they’re not allowed to get their shots here in the United States.

The numbers vary but since the rollout of the vaccine thousands, potentially tens of thousands of Michigan’s vaccine doses have been wasted.

After 44 years in law enforcement, and just under a decade as Detroit’s police chief, James Craig’s career is coming to an end.

“I love Detroiters. I love the men and women who serve both the sworn and civilian. I love them,” Craig said. “As I always say, the last eight years have been the best time of my entire career; wonderful time. I’ve met great people.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 887,719 as of Saturday, including 19,163 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 445 new cases and 49 additional deaths, of which 48 deaths were identified during a review of records.

As of Saturday, the state reports that a total of 818,165 have recovered from the virus.

Data was not updated on Monday, May 31 due to the state holiday, and the state no longer provides data updates on Sundays. The next coronavirus data update is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 4% as of Saturday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 645 on Saturday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 39 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 50,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Saturday, with 58.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: