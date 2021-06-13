Morning Briefing June 13, 2021: Kwame Kilpatrick to preach at Detroit church today, Sunday marks last day of Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

Kwame Kilpatrick is set to preach Sunday morning at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The former Detroit mayor was sentenced to prison for 28 years in 2013. He was convicted of fraud and racketeering. In January 2021, former President Donald Trump granted Kilpatrick a last-minute commutation and he walked free.

It is a big weekend as the Detroit Grand Prix 2021 takes place on Belle Isle. Sunday will mark the final day of the event on Belle Isle.

Local 4 News reporter Kim DeGiulio was live on Belle Isle Sunday morning. You can watch her full report here.

Tickets are still available for Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Final day of the Detroit Grand Prix

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street left 14 people wounded early Saturday, two of them critically.

The Austin Police Department said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.

Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,131 as of Saturday, including 19,540 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 198 new cases and 53 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 50 identified during a vital records review, which means they did not take place Friday or Saturday.

The state reported a total of 852,204 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Friday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 282 on Friday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 28 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 34,600 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 60% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 50% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

