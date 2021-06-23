Morning Briefing June 23, 2021: 25 delta variant COVID cases reported in Michigan, what’s next after GOP blocks voting bill

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 23: A discarded surgical face mask on the pavement on October 23, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Polly Thomas/Getty Images)

The alpha COVID variant (B.1.1.7), quickly gain a foothold in Michigan. It appeared in almost every county in the state. The delta variant (B.1.617.2) has cropped up in at least five Michigan counties. It’s even more contagious and may lead to more severe illness.

In Michigan, 25 cases of the delta variant have been identified in five counties: Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Lapeer and Branch counties.

Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S.

The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states.

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, landing the franchise its first No. 1 pick since 1970, when the Pistons drafted Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.

Now, more than 50 years later, the Pistons will look to add another franchise-changing player to their roster -- and that is more than likely going to be Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department teamed up on Tuesday for “Operation Brison.”

The goal was to increase the police presence on Metro Detroit freeways and prevent shootings like the one on I-75 that killed 2-year-old Brison Christian and injured his 9-year-old sibling on June 17.

A new poll on American attitudes toward a core conflict in the Middle East finds about half of Democrats want the U.S. to do more to support the Palestinians, showing that a growing rift among Democratic lawmakers is also reflected in the party’s base.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds differences within both the Democratic and the Republican parties on the U.S. approach toward Israel and the Palestinians, with liberal Democrats wanting more support for the Palestinians and conservative Republicans seeking even greater support for the Israelis.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 23, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,582 as of Tuesday, including 19,662 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 91 new cases and 15 additional deaths, of which eight deaths were identified during a review of records. This is the first time Michigan has announced fewer than 100 cases in a single day since June 15, 2020. That day, when 74 cases were announced, is the only single-day total lower than Tuesday’s since March 18, 2020.

On Monday, the state announced a total of 893,491 cases and 19,647 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.5% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 133 on Tuesday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 14 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,100 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 61.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: