‘Operation Brison’: Police increase presence on freeways across Metro Detroit to prevent shootings

Two charged with murder in I-75 shooting that killed 2-year-old

DETROIT – Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department teamed up on Tuesday for “Operation Brison.”

The goal was to increase the police presence on Metro Detroit freeways and prevent shootings like the one on I-75 that killed 2-year-old Brison Christian and injured his 9-year-old sibling on June 17.

Brison was in his car seat and the family was driving home from basketball practice when a gunman opened fire on the family’s vehicle. Both children were transported to a hospital where Brison was pronounced dead. The 9-year-old is expected to be OK.

Two men face murder charges in connection with Brison’s death. Darius Lanier, 19, and Eugene Hubbard, 21, were both charged with first-degree murder.

They also face the following charges:

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

One count of discharge from a vehicle causing death

One count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury

Two counts of discharge from a vehicle

Eight counts of felony firearm

Police said it’s alleged that the defendants mistakenly identified the family’s black truck based on its color and make and they were not the intended targets. The incident is still under investigation.