Morning Briefing June 27, 2021: Metro Detroit communities severely impacted by floods, how to get help for damage caused by heavy rainfall, team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

Overnight storms caused flooding across Metro Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the impact of the flooding Saturday.

“I thought it was just a little random water, but when I went to the stairs, I couldn’t even get down the stairs,” said Dawnitta Morris.

Morris recorded the video of the water leaking into her basement early Saturday morning. What she thought was just a leak quickly turned the lower level of her home into a swimming pool.

“The water had the hot water tank, the furnace, everything almost covered up. I had numerous things in the basement and I lost all of my stuff down there,” said Morris.

Barricades blocked off stretches of roads and highways across Metro Detroit to prevent drivers from getting stuck following the floods.

The impact of the storm was devastating. Hundreds of vehicles were submerged and many homes were flooded. Detroit city officials are working to get its pumping stations up and running, but city leaders need to hear directly from residents if they need help.

Gary Brown, with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, asked Detroiters who experienced damage from the storm to call 313-267-8000.

Dearborn residents are asked to call 313-943-3030 to report their situation, which will be used when the city gets relief funds.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking those impacted by flooding to call 211 or visit mi211.org to be connected to the closest United Way, which will help with housing and assist those affected by the storm.

Anyone who sees utility poles or wires downed are asked to contact DTE Energy right away at 800-477-4747.

If you see someone stranded in rising water, do not hesitate to call 911.

A half-dozen scientists and engineers who specialize in disastrous structure failures are headed to south Florida to collect firsthand information on the cause of the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse.

Their initial work will be used to determine whether to pursue a more thorough study,.

The first two members of the team arrived in Florida on Friday and four more will be there by Monday, said Jason Averill, an official at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. That agency also investigated disasters such as the collapse of the Twin Towers on 9/11, the 2011 Joplin, Missouri, tornadoes and Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,949 as of Friday, including 19,707 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 40 new cases and 15 additional deaths.

This is the fewest number of cases announced for a single day in Michigan since March 17, 2020, when there were 11 new cases.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.2% as of Tuesday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 133 on Tuesday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 13 on Monday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 61.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: