Police investigating 2 separate Metro Detroit road rage shootings within hours of each other

Michigan State Police 'at a loss' after 2 freeway shooting 6 hours apart

DETROIT – Metro Detroit is seeing a rise in road rage shootings.

Michigan State Police are investigating two road rage shootings that happened within hours of each other. No one was killed.

One shooting occurred Thursday on I-75, near Dix-Toledo Road just before 2 a.m. Police said a suspect in a car shot at a semi truck several times. The bullets only hit the trailer, the driver was uninjured.

MSP troopers are looking through surveillance video from the area to track down the shooter.

Hours earlier, two cars vehicles sideswiped each other on a service drive near Nine Mile Road. Police said one driver shot at the other, who was not struck.

MSP theorizes that people are finding it difficult to walk away from an argument or a conflict and it escalates to violence.

When the suspects in road rage shootings are caught, they’re typically charged with attempted murder.

