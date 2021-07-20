Police rescue kidnapped 5-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 5-year-old girl was rescued after being held captive in a Detroit home.

Detroit police arrested a 29-year-old man after Maggie Millsap was found on June 30. Police confirmed that a body was found in the home.

“I loved them, that little girl and her dad,” said Maggie’s godmother, Karla Reaves.

Reaves and her daughter, Darion, would take her to the park every day but not before her dad pop quizzed her.

“He made sure she did five math problems and read a book before we took her to the park. I love them so much,” Karla Reaves said.

Then things changed three weeks ago when neighbors said Maggie’s father, Cody Millsap, was murdered in his doorway on Schaefer Highway by a man who lived next door.

The man, identified as Dangelo Clemons, held the 5-year-old hostage in her home.

On June 30, neighbors heard her cries for help.

“She got in the window and said, ‘The monster is coming to get me,’” Karla Reaves said.

Police arrived at about 10:30 p.m. that day and arrested Clemons.

While neighbors are celebrating Maggie being OK, they are still in mourning.

“He needs to know that he hurt this little girl for the rest of her life,” Karla Reaves said.

Not only did he hurt her, he hurt us and anyone else who loved that little girl because now she doesn’t have anybody,” said Darion Reaves.

