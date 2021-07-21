Morning Briefing July 21, 2021: More COVID vaccine sweepstakes winners to be announced, Michigan schools reconsider mask mandate

In this June 21, 2021, file photo, a resident receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows, a Michigan native, will announce Wednesday three more winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

One winner will receive $1 million, and two winners will take home $50,000.

Learn more -- and watch live at 10:30 a.m. -- here.

The south and southwest portions of Farmington Hills are under a precautionary boil water notice issued Wednesday morning after a power failure at a Great Lakes Water Authority booster station.

Read more here.

A juvenile in Canton Township and six other men have been identified as members of “The Community,” an international group that hacks into people’s cellphones -- often bribing or tricking mobile phone companies -- to steal millions of dollars in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency, officials said.

Read the report here.

A man involved in a Sterling Heights crash that resulted in the death of a teenage boy has been charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

See the story here.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is strongly recommending masks be worn by all students and staff in school for the upcoming academic year.

Now, some local school districts are reconsidering a mask mandate inside classrooms.

Learn more here.

Many children will be heading back to the classroom this fall, as most schools resume in-person learning after going virtual amid the worst of the pandemic.

But since parents, understandably, kept their kids home because of the pandemic, countless children have missed routine vaccinations that prevent against serious diseases. Pandemic precautions sheltered children from those serious diseases and COVID, but with school resuming in just weeks, that protection is gone -- and those routine vaccines are critical.

See the report here.

Ex-Detroit police Chief James Craig announced Wednesday that a candidate committee has been formed in his name as a “first step” toward his run for governor of Michigan in the 2022 election.

The “Chief James Craig for Governor Exploratory Committee” will explore the prospect of Craig running for Michigan governor, while allowing him to raise and spend money for the campaign.

Read more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 21, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 898,626 as of Tuesday, including 19,862 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,028 new cases and 14 additional deaths (all identified during a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 257 cases and 3.5 deaths per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 897,598 cases and 19,848 deaths.

The state only provides COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing is around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, and the 7-day positive rate is now up to 3.05% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 273 on Tuesday, up from 219 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 62.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: