Morning Briefing July 30, 2021: Meet the 2021 Detroit Pistons NBA draft class, former Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Cade Cunningham is interviewed after being drafted by the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons added four players to the franchise in the 2021 NBA Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick.

The Pistons walked into the draft with four total picks -- three in the second round -- and they used all of them.

Here’s a look at who is joining the Pistons.

Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful voice on military issues in Washington and a staunch supporter of the auto industry back home in Michigan during his record tenure in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 87.

The Harvard-educated civil rights attorney and former taxi driver, who for decades carried his faded 1953 auto union membership card in his wallet died Thursday, his family announced in a statement.

Read more here.

President Joe Biden is calling on states to use some of their federal COVID relief dollars and offer a $100 vaccine incentive to those newly vaccinated.

“If incentives help us beat this virus, then I believe we should use them,” Biden said.

Biden has also rolled out new vaccine rules for federal workers. They must show proof of vaccination status, and if not vaccinated, must mask up, socially distance and be tested up to twice a week for COVID.

Learn more here.

Today marks 46 years since former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa was reported missing from an Oakland County restaurant.

Since that day, hundreds of thousands of man hours and millions of dollars have gone into sorting through countless tips, while trying to crack the case of Hoffa’s disappearance.

There is no evidence that Hoffa was ever killed. Officially, this remains a missing person’s case. The investigation remains open, still active. New tips come in every month or two at Detroit’s FBI field office.

See the story here.

Suni Lee’s gold medal makes her the best gymnast of the Tokyo Games, but for thousands of Metro Detroiters, it’s something even more special.

Lee is the first Hmong American to be on a United States Olympic Team and the first to bring home a medal.

Michigan is home to just under 6,000 Hmong Americans. Lee’s victory created a lot of buzz in their communities and brought hope of spreading more interest in their culture.

See the report here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 30, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 901,683 as of Tuesday, including 19,902 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,762 new cases and 19 additional deaths (15 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 440.5 cases and 4.75 deaths per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 899,921 cases and 19,883 deaths.

The next COVID data update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate 4.28% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, but a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 437 as of Tuesday, up from 332 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Friday, and remained at 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 63.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: