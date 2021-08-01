Morning Briefing Aug. 1, 2021: Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire, body of teen boy recovered from canal in Detroit, competition heats up at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Anger and frustration mounted in Congress as a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday — one Democratic lawmaker even camping outside the Capitol in protest as millions of Americans faced being forced from their homes.

Lawmakers said they were blindsided by President Joe Biden’s inaction as the deadline neared, some furious that he called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters. The rare division between the president and his party carried potential lasting political ramifications.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chair of the Financial Services Committee, said Saturday on CNN: “We thought that the White House was in charge.”

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camped outside the Capitol, said: “I don’t plan to leave before some type of change happens.”

The desperate search for a missing teenager ended tragically Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at a home on Keelson Drive at about 5:20 p.m. They were searching for a 15-year-old boy in the canal after police said he ended up in the water.

A spokesperson with Detroit police said the teen was at the home with people he knew. He was assisting them with yard work. After that he got into the water, but never resurfaced.

Several crews immediately jumped into action in an attempt to save the boy, but it was too late. His body was recovered Saturday evening. Police said he died on the scene.

Follow live coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games on ClickOnDetroit all weekend as the competition continues to heat up.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 903,933 as of Friday, including 19,921 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,250 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 750 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 901,683 cases and 19,902 deaths. Of the 19 deaths reported Friday, nine were identified during a Vital Records review.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.8% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 573 on Friday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 12,800 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 63.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Aug. 1, 2021