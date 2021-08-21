Morning Briefing Aug. 21, 2021: Police seek former employee after worker shot in dispute at Detroit business, Woodward Dream Cruise returns this weekend, Henri to have dangerous impacts as hurricane over northeast

As of Saturday morning police continued searching for a 59-year-old man after one worker was shot at a Detroit business.

At about 7 p.m. on Friday, the suspect, identified by authorities as Michael Watkins, entered the manufacturing business on Mt. Elliott Street near Conant Street and confronted the victim, according to police.

A dispute over a purse led to gunfire and the bullet grazed the victim’s face. Police said the worker refused medical attention.

Authorities said Watkins, who is a former employee, is believed to be driving a silver four-door 1994 BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

After being cancelled last year amid the pandemic, the Woodward Dream Cruise returns this weekend in Metro Detroit.

The event is being hosted at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. There are hot rods, muscle cars and some of the more famous rides of all time.

It’s a weekend of reminiscing old car stories and traditions.

Police aim to crack down on street racing during Woodward Dream Cruise

Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts from Tropical Storm Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the system that is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day barrels toward the region.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

We’ll experience mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity is going to make it feel like the low 90s.

Metro Detroit weather: 8/21/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 925,377 cases and 20,076 deaths.

The deaths announced Friday include 13 identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.35% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,492 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 15 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 65% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here's what to know Aug. 21, 2021

