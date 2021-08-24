Morning Briefing Aug. 24, 2021: Driver dies after driving semi truck off West Michigan overpass, man arrested in connection with triple fatal shooting in Jackson County

Michigan State Police said the driver of a semi truck was killed after losing control of the semi and driving off an overpass in Grand Rapids.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Zacharie Scott Borton has been arrested as of Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of three men in Grass Lake Township.

Police believe Borton shot and killed the men, and were searching for him since Sunday, Aug. 22.

In what has become common at school board meetings across Metro Detroit, parents in favor of and against masks square off, and school boards are repeatedly calling for civility.

Utica Community Schools is the largest school district in Macomb County and is opting to start mask optional for fall semester. Superintendent Robert Monroe said it depends on parents and the choices they and their students make as to whether that can continue.

A new Detroit police officer was arrested after a fight in Greektown just hours after graduation.

The officer was one of several recruits to graduate on Friday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Detroit. A video taken early the next morning shows the officer in a brawl in Greektown. They were arrested and taken to jail.

A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline. He says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday in West Bloomfield.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 24, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 933,394 as of Monday, including 20,123 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,920 new cases and 10 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 1,306.7 cases per day. Of the 10 deaths announced Monday, five were identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, the state announced a total of 929,574 cases and 20,113 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.60% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,544 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 13 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,200 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.7% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

