Morning Briefing Sept. 6, 2021: 4 people shot outside Detroit roller rink, owner of Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit dies

Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day! Here are this morning’s top stories:

Four people were shot late Tuesday night outside of a roller rink on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

The owner of one of the best sandwich shops in the United States died Sunday at the age of 46.

The death of Greg Mudge, owner of Mudgie’s Deli in Corktown, was confirmed by his mother on social media.

Health officials have issued a “voluntary recommended evacuation” for a Flat Rock neighborhood the potential risk from a gas leak.

Ford Motor Company spoke to Flat Rock residents Sunday for the first time about the gas leak that led to the evacuations.

A man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered in Lakeland, Florida, a sheriff said Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived.

Shaken by haunting images of surging rivers, flooded roads and subways and other damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, lawmakers from both parties are vowing to upgrade the nation’s aging infrastructure network.

As the deadly storm moved from the Gulf Coast through the Northeast, members of Congress said the deluge offered irrefutable evidence that power lines, roads, bridges and other infrastructure are deteriorating even as storms and other extreme weather are strengthening. At least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut died as storm water from Ida’s remnants cascaded into people’s homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems unable to handle so much rain in such a short time.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 6, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 4,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,224 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 51 deaths announced Friday, 28 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 955,640, including 20,367 deaths. These numbers are up from 951,192 cases and 20,347 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Note: The state of Michigan reported 20,347 deaths on Wednesday, but when Friday’s update was posted, Wednesday’s number was decreased to 20,316. Therefore, the state announced Friday’s total of 20,367 deaths as an increase of 51, not 20.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.89% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,995 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 25 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 54,000 on Friday.

