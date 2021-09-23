Taylor woman charged with rear-ending, killing motorcyclist in Dearborn Heights hit-and-run

The scene of a Sept. 15, 2021, hit-and-run crash in Dearborn Heights.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Taylor woman has been charged with fatally rear-ending a motorcyclist in Dearborn Heights and leaving the crash scene, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 15 in the area of Van Born Road and Campbell Street, according to authorities.

Officers from Dearborn Heights arrived at the scene and found Rodney Bidwell, 42, of Taylor, unresponsive, they said. Taylor firefighters took him to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police said Bidwell was rear-ended by Ashley Anne Taylor-Baker, 32, of Taylor.

Taylor-Baker is accused of driving west on Van Born Road at a high speed and crashing into Bidwell’s motorcycle. She fled the scene after the crash, police said.

Police arrested Taylor-Baker on Sept. 16.

Taylor-Baker is charged with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of moving violation causing death.

She was arraigned Tuesday (Sept. 21) in 20th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 28.

