Morning Briefing Sept. 26, 2021: Body of missing 84-year-old woman recovered from St. Clair River, COVID booster rollout for vulnerable groups begins in Michigan, new protections under FEPA go into effect today

It has been a rough few months for the family of Nadine Moses. Everyday since May 2020 they have been asking for answers and now have them.

“They’re missing their mom, their grandmother, sister for five months now and knowing nothing,” said Doug Bishop of Adventures with Purpose. Bishop said he wanted to help.

For months officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and family members searched for Moses. The missing piece to the puzzle was found Saturday.

“We put two of our advance sonar boats in the water. We were planning on doing a six-mile search of the St. Clair River and 20 minutes into our searching, we identified a target that we suspected was a vehicle,” said Bishop.

That’s when they called the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

The rollout of Pfizer’s COVID booster shots to help increase protection against the worst effects of coronavirus began Friday in Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a third dose for people 65 and up, anyone in long-term car facilities with medical conditions and for those working some high-risk jobs.

But health officials are still stressing that more needs to be done to end the pandemic.

Progress is being made in the United States. As of Saturday, average daily cases reached a low not seen since early August, but the battle isn’t over.

“Funeral homes are out of storage. Our hospitals are out of storage,” said coroner Dotti Owens. “It’s just become quite a mess.”

According to the CDC, about 64% of eligible people in the United States are fully vaccinated. While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans have yet to get their first dose.

New protections under the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act go into effect Sunday.

The act requires banks and credit unions in Michigan to report financial exploitation committed against vulnerable customers.

That includes people with mental or physical impairments and seniors.

The measure also allows financial institutions to freeze customer transactions under certain circumstances.

It was created with the help of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Elder Abuse Task Force.

“I continue to be proud of the important change our Elder Abuse Task Force is achieving through its diligent work,” said Nessel. “This Act is the result of prioritizing our vulnerable adults through consumer protection measures and education, and financial institutions will play a vital role in preventing exploitation. The partnership between financial institutions, prosecutors, Adult Protective Services, and law enforcement will result in earlier detection and successful prosecution of those that prey on our vulnerable citizens.”

Michigan reported 6,080 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,040 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,008,069, including 20,863 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,001,989 cases and 20,781 deaths, as of Wednesday. Of the 85 deaths reported Friday, 56 are from a vital records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.71% as of Friday. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,763 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 67.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 26, 2021