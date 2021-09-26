Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 26, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,080 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,040 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,008,069, including 20,863 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,001,989 cases and 20,781 deaths, as of Wednesday. Of the 85 deaths reported Friday, 56 are from a vital records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.71% as of Friday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,763 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 67.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 40.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 659,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 370 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 224 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

While coronavirus pandemic precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried that we won’t be so lucky this year.

Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of the flu, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, health experts were concerned that the U.S. would experience a “twindemic” with COVID and the flu, but that didn’t happen, likely due to a combination of mask wearing, social distancing, most schools being closed and overall reduced travel.

But this year, many of those precautions and restrictions are no longer in effect, and the flu is expected to circulate more widely.

Learn more here.

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment.

Read more here.

Michigan health officials are strongly recommending schools require universal masking when students return for in-person learning.

Last month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” an MDHHS release says.

This update brings MDHHS guidance in line with that of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 16:

Aug. 16 -- 1,184 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 2,098 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 2,099 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 1,306 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 1,307 new cases

Aug. 23 -- 1,307 new cases

Aug. 24 -- 2,163 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 2,163 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 1,979 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 1,979 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 1,673 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 1,673 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 1,674 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 2,247 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 2,247 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 2,224 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 2,224 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 1,578 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 1,578 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 1,578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 1,579 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 3,047 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 3,048 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 2,031 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 2,031 new cases

Sept. 13 -- 2,031 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 3,302 new cases

Sept. 15 -- 3,302 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 2,808 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 2,808 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 2,395 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 2,395 new cases

Sept. 20 -- 2,395 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 3,039 new cases

Sept. 22 -- 3,040 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 3,040 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 3,040 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 16:

Aug. 16 -- 7 new deaths (8 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 17 -- 23 new deaths

Aug. 18 -- 23 new deaths (15 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths (13 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 21 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 2 new deaths (5 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 24 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 19 new deaths (10 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 34 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 35 new deaths (42 deaths from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 30 -- 8 new deaths (6 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 31 -- 45 new deaths

Sept. 1 -- 46 new deaths (36 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 3 -- 51 new deaths (28 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 8 new deaths (10 from past four days from vital records)

Sept. 8 -- 51 new deaths (10 from vital records)

Sept. 9 -- 30 new deaths

Sept. 10 -- 29 new deaths (44 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 11 -- 10 new deaths

Sept. 12 -- 10 new deaths

Sept. 13 -- 9 new deaths (9 from past three days from vital records)

Sept. 14 -- 31 new deaths

Sept. 15 -- 31 new deaths (41 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 34 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 34 deaths (36 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 20 -- 11 new deaths (9 from past three days from vital records)

Sept. 21 -- 40 new deaths

Sept. 22 -- 41 new deaths (52 from past two days from vital records)

Sept. 23 -- 41 new deaths

Sept. 24 -- 41 new deaths (56 from past two days from vital records)

