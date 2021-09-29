Morning Briefing Sept. 29, 2021: Why your mail could move even slower starting in October, Michigan Gov. Whitmer to deem some budget sections unconstitutional

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Your mail could be even more snail-like starting in October, as part of approved cuts in service by the United States Postal Service.

A plan first proposed in March and approved in August will slow down mail delivery for first-class letters, flat envelopes and periodicals. The delivery benchmark will go from a one-to-three day window to a one-to-five day window.

Two suspected gang members who broke into an Oakland County gun store were arrested after police realized they had posed with the stolen guns in a Facebook video, authorities said.

The incident happened Sept. 21 at Huron Valley Guns on Grand River Avenue in Lyon Township, according to officials.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements.

The Democratic governor’s moves will come in conjunction with her signing $55 billion in spending two days before the new fiscal year starts.

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.

It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.

Monday’s Brighton Area Schools board meeting brought out several parents upset with what they view as the district’s too stringent quarantine policy.

The tenor of the meeting abruptly changed when a parent, whose child had just been exposed to COVID at school, came to the podium.

An 88-year-old Detroit woman’s home is surrounded by flood waters.

Several homes in the area of Joy Road and Grand River Avenue are surrounded by water. However, the city has not been able to find the source of the leak.

The inaugural Detroit Grand Prix in 1982 was a race through Downtown Detroit.

It wowed Metro Detroiters, but the Formula One drivers hated the bumpy roads and track setup.

Although there was some improvement, Formula One left by 1989 and the Indy Car took over. Three years later, the race moved to Belle Isle.

Now, Team Penske is hoping to change the venue once again.

Michigan reported 7,733 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,577.7 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 35 deaths announced Monday, 13 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,015,802, including 20,898 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,008,069 cases and 20,863 deaths, as of Friday.

The next update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.89% as of Monday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,842 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 26 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 77,100 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 67.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

