Armed robbers force Farmington Hills gas station clerk into back room, steal money

Two men suspected in an Oct. 5, 2021, armed robbery at a Farmington Hills gas station.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pair of armed robbers forced a Farmington Hills gas station clerk into the back room and got away with money, police said.

The robbery happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) at the Marathon gas station at Orchard Lake and 12 Mile roads, according to authorities.

Officials said two men walked into the gas station and one pointed a handgun at the clerk. The clerk was taken into the back room and the men stole money from the cash register, according to police.

Farmington Hills officers said the men fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives are searching for the two men responsible for the robbery.

One man is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black cap with a red brim, a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black long-sleeved jacket and tan boots.

The other man was 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a stocky build. officials said. He was last seen wearing a yellow and black Pittsburgh Pirates cap, a black face mask, a black long-sleeved jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.