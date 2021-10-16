Morning Briefing Oct. 16, 2021: Port Huron substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching students, data reveals Michigan school mask mandates appear to be slowing spread of virus, Biden says he’s open to shortening length of new programs

A letter went out to parents Friday detailing how police removed a teacher after students at Holland Woods Middle School complained about a substitute invading their space and touching them.

Parents in Port Huron found out about the situation after the school day was over. But the questionable behavior, which is being investigated by Port Huron police, happened during the school’s third hour.

When one couple who Local 4 News is not identifying picked up their daughter they learned about what allegedly happened. When asked about her day the girl started to cry. The allegations include groping.

“And the kids saw him being taken out by police in handcuffs after fifth period,” said one parent.

Parents are not pleased they found out several hours later.

As the number of COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in school appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most, if not the most, divisive issue inside the pandemic -- mask mandates, especially in schools. Anger and frustrations have boiled over inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

107 Michigan COVID facts: Delta surging rapidly, masks in school, starting winter worse than last year

Researchers at University of Michigan School of Public Health compiled all of the state numbers and determined the following:

Current average of K-12 student cases is 45 per 100,000 students with a mask mandate.

It jumps to 73 cases per 100,000 students in schools without mandates.

Virus spread is 62% higher in schools without mask rules.

Those pushing for mask mandates in schools hope the data might convince districts to think twice.

Forty-two percent of schools in Michigan have a mask mandate, some are larger districts like Detroit. That equates to 60% of students throughout the entire state having a mask mandate.

President Joe Biden says he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and climate change package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats struggle to win support from moderates by trimming what had been a $3.5 trillion proposal.

Biden’s comments on Friday, reassuring progressives on what he hopes will be a landmark piece of his legacy, marked his clearest indication yet on how he hopes negotiations over the bill will play out. Appearing to side with a strategy preferred by progressive lawmakers, it marked at least a subtle break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has suggested that most Democrats prefer to focus on establishing a few enduring programs.

He also said there is no deadline for a deal.

“I’m of the view that it’s important to establish the principle on a whole range of issues without guaranteeing to get the whole 10 years,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from a trip to Connecticut. “It matters to establish it.”

Michigan reported 8,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 104 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4148.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,081,525, including 21,563 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,073,228 cases and 21,459 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 58 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.46% as of Wednesday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,729 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 36 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 106,600 on Wednesday -- the first time it has surpassed 100,000 since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Oct. 16, 2021

